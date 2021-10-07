CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexism in medicine: Alive and well or a dying breed?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-five years ago, as a first-year student, I (DWS) wrote an article for my medical school’s student-run newspaper titled, “Sexism in Medical School.” The article highlighted three examples of sexism:. In the middle of a pathology lecture, the professor projected a photo of a woman in a skimpy bikini lounging...

Women are still being “burned at the stake” in medicine

Are you a woman, and your sanity has been questioned? Congratulations: You are now an activist. There is such a thing as implicit bias in which we may not be aware of how our subconscious thoughts are affecting our conscious thoughts, opinions, or actions we have daily. They manifest in...
Noise in Medicine

A 26-year-old woman who reports a history of acyclovir-resistant herpes complains of a recurring, stinging rash around her mouth. Topical tacrolimus made it worse, she said. On exam, she has somewhat grouped pustules on her cutaneous lip. I mentioned her to colleagues, saying: "I've a patient with acyclovir-resistant herpes who isn't improving on high-dose Valtrex.” They proffered a few alternative diagnoses and treatment recommendations. I tried several to no avail.
5 technologies that will transform medicine post-COVID

When medical historians write about the coronavirus pandemic, they’ll likely focus on the slow U.S. response and failures of leadership that led to a tragically high death toll. But that will be only part of the story. From the wreckage and devastation will emerge something few contemporary observers would expect:...
Can medicine transcend beyond the clinic walls? I’d like to see us try.

Nothing like a tragic global pandemic to make everyone rethink their careers. This past year and a half have brought a lot of changes to the workplace. Many of us don’t want to go back to the way things were. According to a Pew Research Center survey from late 2020, of the 71 percent of employees working from home because of the pandemic, more than half, given a choice, would want to continue working from home. Even for work that has to be done in person, there has been a large shift. Look at the rise of the “independent worker” in the gig economy. Pre-pandemic, more than a third of workers were already working in the gig economy — during the pandemic, participation exponentially increased among blue and white-collar workers. In fact, a report by Upwork found a 24 percent increase in people deciding to join the gig economy, with the top two occupations new freelancers entered into being computer engineering and business operations. Flexibility of setting and hours is one of the biggest benefits the gig economy offers, and the pandemic has underscored how important and needed latitude is in the workplace in general.
Looking at the studies behind masks

With the recent onset of the Delta variant rendering havoc on an already strained economy and weary population post- the rabid COVID-19 surge, there is much debate on effective policies that negate the harmful outcomes of viral acquisition. The B.1.617.2 Delta variant originated in India and is among the most easily transmissible form of the novel SAR-CoV-2 pathogen, apart from the Alpha-Britain isolated, Beta-South Africa isolated, and Gamma-Brazil isolated forms. Recent governance in the United States issues lax regulatory guidelines prematurely aimed to negate a mask mandate that properly protects citizens from the harmful effects of the readily acquired virus, even among those who are fully vaccinated. Young children in schools are being forced to be exposed to the deleterious effects of the virus, regardless of their underlying comorbidities, placing them at grave risk. The purpose of this article is to elucidate the benefits of mask-wearing as an effective, non-pharmacologic intervention to prevent the onset of disease acquisition across populations inclusive of youths primarily in closed environments.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
Daily aspirin may harm more than help seniors: US medical panel

A US government expert panel said Tuesday it no longer recommends a daily dose of aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people aged 60 and over. Since 2016, the Preventive Services Task Force, a government medical expert panel, has recommended a daily dose of aspirin for people in their 50s who have a 10 percent or greater risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years.
Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
Neighbors pool their resources to help a single mom with quintuplets

When the children's hospital called Aileen's pediatric occupational therapy clinic in July of 2020, the clinic was closed due to pandemic lockdowns. The hospital informed her that a set of quintuplet baby brothers had been born in November of 2019 and would be in need of her services once they were released. Would she be able to help?
Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
