Finding Meaning in Dire Times: Sally Rooney’s “Beautiful World, Where Are You”
WAITING TO GET my hands on an advance copy of Sally Rooney’s new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, felt akin to anticipating a midnight drop of the latest Harry Potter book. In fact, the demographic obsessed with Rooney’s insistently plain writing style and early-20s romantic plots may have significant overlap with the millennial generation raised on the Potter series. Both sets of books center the challenges of youth and feature protagonists grappling with depression, family trauma, and the sliding boundaries of friendship, attraction, and love. The same sets of concerns appear, of course, in most coming-of-age stories. What feels unique about the widespread anticipation of Beautiful World is that, as with the Potter craze, Rooney’s fans and detractors know they are participating in a global literary event.lareviewofbooks.org
Comments / 0