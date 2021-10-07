SPONSORED: Ten-Hut! Welcome to Webco Boot Camp

Picture this. It’s the first day of your new manufacturing job. After a brief orientation, the manager takes you over to your new machine and gives you a rough outline of what it does and how it works. Then, they disappear. While they’re gone, you field questions from your coworkers about things you simply do not know. They ask you to, “Get a measurement with that mic,” but do you know what a mic (micrometer) is or how to use it? No, because it’s your first day on the job and your training lasted less than an hour before your manager disappeared. More questions or commands come up through the day. By the end of your first day, you’re feeling overwhelmed, defeated, and wondering if you’ve made a mistake.