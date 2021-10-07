CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

SPONSORED: Ten-Hut! Welcome to Webco Boot Camp

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture this. It’s the first day of your new manufacturing job. After a brief orientation, the manager takes you over to your new machine and gives you a rough outline of what it does and how it works. Then, they disappear. While they’re gone, you field questions from your coworkers about things you simply do not know. They ask you to, “Get a measurement with that mic,” but do you know what a mic (micrometer) is or how to use it? No, because it’s your first day on the job and your training lasted less than an hour before your manager disappeared. More questions or commands come up through the day. By the end of your first day, you’re feeling overwhelmed, defeated, and wondering if you’ve made a mistake.

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Boot Camp

Do you ever give much thought to where your weaner steers and heifers go when you load’em on the truck or take’m to the sale? You think maybe it’s like goin’ off to college? Stay in the dormitory, have a nice roommate who doesn’t bawl or stay up all night talking about the cute Charolais they met in the cafeteria. Maybe join a fraternity or sorority, Milka Dama Cow. Play intramural head butting…
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Ukulele Boot Camp’ offered Oct. 23

–The City of Paso Robles invites the public to join a ‘Ukelele Boot Camp’ three-hour course on Oct. 23 from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. By the end of this three-hour camp students will have learned several beginning songs and have gained the confidence to join any of the many jam-along groups that meet locally on a regular basis. Don’t own a ukulele? No problem! Just notify the instructor in advance to make arrangements to borrow a ukulele during class (with the option to purchase).
PASO ROBLES, CA
Tampa Bay News Wire

Elevate Your Skills with SCF Virtual Leadership Boot Camp

(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021) — Business professionals can register for State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) virtual Leadership Boot Camp to strengthen their leadership skills. The online workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, via Zoom. Register atSCF.edu/Training by clicking the link labeled Professional Development on the left-hand column and selecting Leadership.
BRADENTON, FL
communityvoiceks.com

Local Black- Owned Burger Spot Thrives in the Community

Sports Burger, located on the east side of Hillside between Douglas and 1st Street may be one of the best-kept secrets in Wichita. Or it may not be a secret at all, judging by the long line of cars you’ll find waiting for the popular lunch spots at 11 a.m. opening.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boot Camp#Webco Industries#Webco Bootcamp
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center currently has openings for many positions at their facility. Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
CLARION, PA
thenewsprogress.com

Electric Cooperatives sponsor first Girl Power Camp

Eleven high school girls got a taste of what it's like to be an electric utility line worker at the first Girl Power Camp, sponsored by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. Held Sept. 22 at the Electric Cooperative Training Center in Fluvanna County, participants came from...
INDUSTRY
L'Observateur

St. Charles Catholic offers ACT Virtual Boot Camp

LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic High School is excited to offer juniors and seniors a unique opportunity to learn about best practices for taking the ACT with experts from Mastery Prep, the premier ACT Prep organization. These sessions will take place via Zoom on Sunday, October 3 from 5 to...
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
clarkstonnews.com

Filling the boot

Independence Township firefighter Ron Bray collects a donation from a passing motorist at Washington and Main streets last Friday during the Independence Professional Fire Fighters Association union’s annual “Fill the Boot” campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters were also stationed at Sashabaw and Maybee roads taking donations. After all was said and done, the two-day fundraiser netted the MDA $15,536.16 from the firefighters. Photo by Matt Mackinder.
INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Tire Review

Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

Through mud pits, rock crawling, gravel, loose sand and all types of rough terrain, Kenda Tires was out to prove that their products aren’t for those concrete princesses. In fact, during its four-day Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp amid the Arizona mountains, “recruits” experienced Kenda products firsthand as they traversed back-country terrain meant to showcase the performance capabilities of the company’s light truck tires.
AKRON, OH
explore venango

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jerry Seigworth

Jerry Seigworth served our country in the United States Marines. Jerry attended Valley Grove Schools before serving in the U.S. Marines aboard the U.S.S Princeton. He also served the community as a police officer for Sugar Creek Borough for two years. They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling...
MILITARY
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Plant Opportunities – Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/Reno currently has openings in their manufacturing plant. Job Location: Webco – PA – Oil City – Oil City, PA. Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Inaugural Gabe Sobina Ironman Tournament Set for Sunday

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The inaugural Gabe Sobina Ironman Tournament will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Oil City. The tournament starts at 2:00 p.m. with registration and warm-ups beginning at 1:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to come out and watch the games. Games are 3...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!. Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On...
JOBS
explore venango

Miller Selected as Senior Academic Officer for Integrated University

CLARION, Pa. – Dr. Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost for the western integrated university, effective July 1, 2022. In this role, he will lead the integrated institution – comprising California, Clarion, and Edinboro – from an academic affairs perspective, including budgeting, personnel, and institutional planning. He will direct all academic programs and lead the development of new programs that support the mission of the integrated university and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. As a core member of the strategic leadership team, he will be responsible for providing direction for other members of the academic leadership team across all campuses, and he will partner with other divisions to ensure quality academic support systems for students.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

YMCA Turkey Trot 5K Race to be Held Saturday, November 20 in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – The YMCA is preparing for their annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on November 20, 2021, at the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Oil City. The pre-registration deadline for the Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is November 5, 2021. Pre-registration guarantees each runner a long-sleeve race tee. The race is open to all ages and abilities.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Charity Thursday Dinners at Wanango Now Through November 18

Schedule your date night for the all new Charity Thursdays at Wanango Country Club. Starting this Thursday, October 14, through November 18, Wanango will be serving dinner on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to benefit local charities. This $19.99 dinner includes all-you-can-eat pasta, sauce, meat topping, and garlic...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Will train on 1st shift 7-3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift. Potential for 90 days temp to perm. Duties:. Read work orders- analyze require paint operation. Perform hand spray paint techniques...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy