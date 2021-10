Made By The Water will acquire Catawba Valley Brewing Co., which produces Catawba Brewing Co., Palmetto Brewing Co. and Twisp-branded craft beverages. Made By The Water is a holding portfolio of Wiregrass Equity Partners that is focused on craft beer. Wiregrass is a boutique private-equity firm out of Montgomery, Alabama. It is owner/operator of Oyster City Brewing Co., which has locations along the Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO