Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 38% last month compared with pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced.Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared with 6.8 million during the same month in 2019.The decline was driven by North American traffic being only a quarter of 2019 levels.The US has been closed to UK visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, although the restriction will be lifted in November for those who are fully vaccinated.Heathrow said rival airports in the European Union “enjoyed stronger resurgence over summer”.A 7% reduction in cargo volumes in September compared with 2019 reflects how...

