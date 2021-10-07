Hope springs eternal, or at least enough to lift risk taking

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOverview: The animal spirits have been reanimated today. Encouraged by the dramatic reversal in oil and gas prices, a deal in the US that pushes off the debt ceiling for a few weeks and talk of a new bond-buying facility in the euro area spurred further risk-taking today, ahead of tomorrow's US employment report. The sharp upside reversal in US shares yesterday carried over in Asia and Europe today. The Hang Seng, battered lately, jumped over 3%, and the Nikkei posted its first rise in nine sessions. Taiwan, South Korea, and Indian indices rose more than 1%. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is also up about 1%, and US index futures are seeing follow-through buying. Meanwhile, the US 10-year yield is hovering around 1.52% after pulling back from 1.57% yesterday. European benchmark yields are also softer after testing three-month highs yesterday. The dollar has a softer profile against most major currencies, though the yen and the Norwegian krone are struggling, and the leaders, like the Antipodeans, are up a modest 0.2%. Emerging market currencies are firmer, with the JP Morgan EM FX index posting its first gain of the week. Note that the World Health Organization announced its first vaccine for malaria yesterday. Gold is near the middle of its $1.745-$1770 range, while the industrial metals are also higher. November WTI posted a key reversal yesterday by making new highs before reversing lower and settling below the previous session's low. Continued selling today has returned the contract to the week's low near $75. It had approached $80 yesterday. The US Nov Natgas contract also posted a key reversal yesterday, and it too is seeing follow-through selling today as it tests the 20-day moving average (~$5.38), which it has not closed below since late August. The CRB Index fell yesterday for only the second time since the FOMCmeeting last month.

