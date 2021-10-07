CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Is Releasing His Wedding Day Song for Gwen Stefani

By Billy Dukes
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 6 days ago
Blake Shelton hinted that he might release the song he wrote as vows when he married Gwen Stefani last summer. The singer made it official last week. Tucked away at the very bottom of the tracklist for the deluxe version of Shelton's Body Language album is a song called "We Can Reach the Stars." Thanks to Carson Daly, fans know this is the song The Voice coach co-wrote for his bride-to-be ahead of their July 3 wedding day in Oklahoma.

