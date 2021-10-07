Breaking AI Health Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) is Enhancing its Avant! AI Technology to Support Healthcare Advisory System

A review of progress on artificial intelligence research reveals machine learning is improving satisfactorily, but really is about to get a whole lot better. The need to train machines more quickly, more efficiently and less expensively is a pressing imperative. AI-powered technology, dependent on machine learning, has limitless potential to propel business and benefit society. Progressive improvements in training will bring incalculable rewards, if only we could imbue machines with a childlike curiosity that encourages them to learn more naturally, more intuitively and more effectively. Perhaps we can.

