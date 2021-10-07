CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking AI Health Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) is Enhancing its Avant! AI Technology to Support Healthcare Advisory System

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, CA - October 7, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), is enhancing its Avant! AI technology, while enabling a healthcare advisory system. The company is in the process of an enhancement phase to improve Avant! back-end architecture, supporting better imaging and user interface. Advanced image recognition techniques are planned for implementation combined with efficient memory handling to enable faster performance.

