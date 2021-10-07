CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Daniel Lewis Middle School searching for boy’s basketball coaches

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nolWO_0cJzsnYM00

Tryouts begin next week

Daniel Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles is searching for boy’s basketball coaches for the upcoming season. Tryouts begin next week with the first official game starting on Oct. 26. Coaches are given a $1,500 stipend for the season.

If you are interested in coaching boy’s basketball at Lewis Middle School, contact Casey Blair at ctblair@pasoschools.org.

Daniel Lewis Middle School is located at 900 Creston Rd, Paso Robles.

More information below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vY2CB_0cJzsnYM00
Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Driller Baseball Club ends the season as National Champions

Drillers 8/U Baseball Club ends their 2021 season, shares stats. – The 8 and under Driller Baseball Club from Paso Robles ended the 2021 travel ball season as Nation Champions according to the National Championship Sports Baseball (NCS). The Drillers posted some incredible stats for the year. The mighty Drillers ended the season with an overall record of 44-4, won 9 of the 11 tournaments they entered, and finish twice as runner up.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Coach’s comment: Ceci is a 4th-year varsity player. She has developed into a leader on our team and one of our most consistent players. I am excited to see her playing the best golf she has ever played as we approach the last couple of weeks of our season. Her low score on the season is a 44. I am looking forward to seeing what she is able to accomplish at our league finals and CIF. – Coach Kevin LeClair.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Getting to know Templeton homecoming royalty

– Homecoming court is a tradition at THS. Every year, each grade votes to select a girl and boy who will represent their class. These are the homecoming royalty. The Homecoming King and Queen are seniors nominated by the senior class, and voted on by the entire school. They embody the overall character of THS. Last year, we were sadly unable to assemble a homecoming court due to the pandemic. But this year, students were able to again participate in this homecoming tradition. The people spoke.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcats sports update for girls’ waterpolo, golf

– This week the Lady Bearcats girls varsity water polo team faced Arroyo Grande in a Mountain League game. The Lady Bearcats had a difficult time with the Eagles as they lost 15 to 3. Leading scorer for the Bearcats was Leanna Reed. Sienna Lowry scored the remaining goal of the game. Kaitlyn Hebrard had a strong showing in goal as she stopped 11 shots including a 5 meter penalty throw.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
Paso Robles Daily News

Girls golf team competes against Righetti

Bearcats hosted the Warriors on Tuesday, then traveled south on Thursday. – The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against Righetti this week. The Bearcats hosted the Warriors at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Tuesday and earned a win with a team score of 251 to Righetti’s 270. Paso High’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a personal best score of 42. Other notable Bearcats were Kaci Wagner who shot a 48 and Ceci Martinez who shot a 49.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy