You’ll find the Christmas spirit with a side of cheese curds and a scoop of frozen custard next Wednesday. Door County law enforcement and first responder agencies will be teaming up for the now annual Police Lights of Christmas Campaign taking place at Culver’s locations across northeast Wisconsin, including Sturgeon Bay. Sturgeon Bay Police Officers and Door County Sheriff’s Deputies will assist Culver’s Crew Members running food to cars outside and to tables inside. Customers can then donate to the Police Lights of Christmas campaign, which provides funds for local departments to buy gift cards and other items for families in need this holiday season. Sturgeon Bay Police Officer Brandon Shew has headed up the local effort in recent years and says it is one of his favorite days of the year.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO