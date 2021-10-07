Paid letter: Not at all 'exactly' alike
I was extremely disheartened and disappointed to read the comments made by Danielle Engbretson at the Monday, Sept. 27 school board meeting. Engbretson referred to the difference in quarantining rules for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals as, "This is no different than segregating Black and white people. This is exactly Jim Crow laws" ("School mask mandate returns," Sept. 30). She is grossly mistaken, the two are not at all "exactly" alike. In fact, they are not alike at all.
