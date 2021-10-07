Paid letter: Not at all 'exactly' alike

Regarding the recent article, “Lawmaker urges SRS Contractor to ditch COVID vaccine mandate.”. First, let’s all stop calling this a “vaccine,” its a flu shot. If it was vaccine then boosters would not be required and if you are vaccinated you would not be able to contract the virus. Second, with regards to U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan’s remarks, I am a retired nuclear worker, and for 40-plus years, I have had to do things in order to keep my job “as a condition of employment” namely drug testing at hire and randomly during the time I worked at a given facility.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO