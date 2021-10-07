CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Paid letter: Not at all 'exactly' alike

swnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was extremely disheartened and disappointed to read the comments made by Danielle Engbretson at the Monday, Sept. 27 school board meeting. Engbretson referred to the difference in quarantining rules for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals as, “This is no different than segregating Black and white people. This is exactly Jim Crow laws" ("School mask mandate returns," Sept. 30). She is grossly mistaken, the two are not at all “exactly” alike. In fact, they are not alike at all.

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Paid letter: I care about an educated society

I support the District 112 school referendum. I urge you to vote YES!. I am 70, why should I care about schools? Because I care about an educated society. I support the arts, sports, and smaller class sizes. I support our teachers. A good school district raises my home’s value....
EDUCATION
INFORUM

Letter: I've lost all patience for anti-vaxxers

At a recent appointment with our primary doctor, he announced that access to him may be limited because he is being asked to help in the hospital because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Fargo. These are patients generally who have not had their first COVID-19 vaccine shots. Recently, there were no vaccinated COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Fargo. All were unvaccinated.
FARGO, ND
swnewsmedia.com

Paid letter: Voting yes to lighten the burden

To our Eastern Carver County Schools superintendent, School Board, educators and staff:. As a resident of the ECCS district and a parent of two ECCS graduates, I am writing to say thank you very much for putting first the education, safety, and welfare of every single student in our community.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Paid letter: Invest in our greatest resource

There’s an inspirational poster in our district office: “I touch the future. I teach.” That quote is from Christa McAuliffe, a gifted teacher from the Space Shuttle Challenger. Those words resonate with Eastern Carver County Schools employees who invest their lives working with the youth of our community. For 30...
CHRISTA MCAULIFFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Housing is a basic right for all: Continue to fund Motels4Now

Bridges are not homes. Housing is a basic right for all. The South Bend Common Council and the St. Joseph County Council must continue providing funds to support the Motels4Now program. Motels4Now is a housing program for people that are homeless because homeless shelters are not currently taking in more people due to COVID-19. Motels4Now offers recovery coaches and allows for people to regain stability.
SOUTH BEND, IN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Biden might be flawed, but he is working hard for all

Regarding the letter, “Disappointed Democrats got what they voted for. Happy?” (Oct. 7): President Joe Biden is a flawed individual (as are we all) who loves this country and is working hard to make it fair and equitable for all. Former President Donald Trump is a serial-lying thug who attempted to blackmail the president of Ukraine to find dirt on Biden, tried to extort the secretary of state of Georgia to find 11,780 votes to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results, and actually incited a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
@JohnLocke

Garland Goes to War Against American Families

Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post about the U.S. attorney general’s misguided attack on families. Only a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matt Lillywhite

A Terrifying Crisis Is Looming On America's Doorstep

The White House issued a warning that millions of Americans face eviction and potential homelessness in the next few months. In Texas, that number is 300,000. Renters in Texas have been concerned about the possibility of being evicted since the pandemic began. But when the United States Supreme Court overturned the federal eviction moratorium, such worries quickly turned into reality. Now, over 300,000 people throughout the state of Texas are at risk of getting evicted and potentially becoming homeless. Nationally, the number is 3.6 million. Quoting the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:
NewsOne

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans

Indigenous Peoples’ Day finally allows us to highlight Native Americans and their contributions to American society. October 8, 2021, Joe Biden became the first president to acknowledge the holiday declaring it a national holiday, which we now celebrate on October 11. In a proclamation Biden said, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Conservatives try (and fail) to defend pro-Trump Eastman memo

When John Eastman wrote a strange opinion piece last summer arguing that future Vice President Kamala Harris was ineligible for national office because her parents were immigrants, he was a relatively obscure national figure. That soon changed. As we've discussed, Eastman last fall began working with Donald Trump — the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Post and Courier

Letter: Vaccine should be required for all

Regarding the recent article, “Lawmaker urges SRS Contractor to ditch COVID vaccine mandate.”. First, let’s all stop calling this a “vaccine,” its a flu shot. If it was vaccine then boosters would not be required and if you are vaccinated you would not be able to contract the virus. Second, with regards to U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan’s remarks, I am a retired nuclear worker, and for 40-plus years, I have had to do things in order to keep my job “as a condition of employment” namely drug testing at hire and randomly during the time I worked at a given facility.
HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How land acknowledgments meant to honor indigenous people do the opposite instead | Opinion

The historical and anthropological facts demonstrate that many contemporary land acknowledgments unintentionally communicate false ideas about the history of dispossession and the current realities of American Indians and Alaska Natives. The post How land acknowledgments meant to honor indigenous people do the opposite instead | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy