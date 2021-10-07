A Nightmare on Franklin Street series at Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre is as excited as Norman Bates at check-in time to announce the (in-person) return of their petrifying popular A Nightmare on Franklin Street series for 16 shocking nights, Oct. 16-31. Now in its ninth year, the series will fill Tampa’s most historic – and most haunted – movie palace with Nightmare favorites like classic horror films and creepy cult favorites; live stage shows and storytelling, special guest stars, and more ghost tours than ever before!