CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

KDUZ Birthdays – October 7th

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Poet James Whitcomb Riley was born on this date in 1849. Nobel Prize winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa was born on this date in 1931. Thomas Keneally, novelist, author of Schindler’s...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – October 4th, 1975

Today’s KDUZ Classics dates back to October 4th, 1975, the second of two non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. The it would be the first of only two U.S. chart-toppers on this legendary performer’s resume, which would incluse an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.
MUSIC
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Thomas Keneally
Person
Tico Torres
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Holland Roden
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Dodgers#Reality Tv#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Jack Diane#Soviet#Music#American Idol#Radiohead#Nfl#Green Bay Packers Rrb#Home State Bank Text Line
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's former mother-in-law breaks silence on star's divorce

Kelly Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock might have come to an end, but she remains close to his family members. Reba McEntire - Brandon's former stepmom from her 26-year marriage to his father, Narvel Blackstock - has shared her thoughts on the couple's split which was announced in June last year.
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Raves Over The Sweet Things Michael B. Jordan Does That Make Him A Great Boyfriend

Lori Harvey gushed over her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan on ‘The Real,’ telling the co-hosts that the lovebirds ‘really balance each other.’. Lori Harvey really is the luckiest girl in the world! The 24-year-old model has been dating Michael B. Jordan, 34, for almost a year now, and during her appearance on The Real season 8 premiere on Monday (Sept. 20), she confirmed that the pairing is truly a romance for the ages! “We just really balance each other,” Lori told co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
MLB
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Seinfeld Legend Has the Best Response To William Shatner Going Into Space

Earlier this week, it was announced that the man who played Captain Kirk would be taking a real-life Star Trek, as William Shatner revealed he would be heading to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company. And the news sparked a hilarious tweet from Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, who made a reference to one of the best episodes in the show’s history.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy