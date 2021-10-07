CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB minutes confirm more balanced inflation assessment – ING

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts at ING offer their take on the European Central Bank's (ECB) September Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes Accounts released earlier this Thursday. “The just released minutes of the ECB’s September meeting, in our view, gave some interesting insights into the Bank's gradually changing inflation assessment and the discussion on the downsizing of asset purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).”

