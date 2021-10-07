CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Early Christmas present for Worcester man with brain tumour

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family surprised a man who has been battling a brain tumour with an early Christmas. More than 100 gathered outside Matthew Sandbrook's home in Warndon, Worcester, to join the celebrations. They arranged carol singing, decorations and even a snow machine.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Art’s Alive presents “A Christmas Carol” beginning December 4

Art’s Alive has announced open auditions for Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Auditions will be held in the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton on October 20 and 21 at 6:30 in the evening. Anyone auditioning is asked to use the north doors and take the elevator to the third floor. Callbacks will be held at the same location on October 23.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Hastings Tribune

Superior family raising funds for Christmas presents for foster children

SUPERIOR — One family here exceeded its goal of raising $6,000 for gifts for foster children this holiday season in less than two months. Brian Splater estimated Wednesday that Ambassadors of Kindness, the Superior-based nonprofit organization he started with his family, has exceeded the goal for its annual Toys4FosterCare drive so far by more than $400.
SUPERIOR, NE
WOWK

Christmas charities set early deadlines for people seeking help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Christmas season is starting a little early for some charities in the Kanawha Valley as they brace for a greater need. Charities in the Kanawha Valley work together around the holidays to make sure all kids have something under the Christmas tree. But if parents...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Brain Tumour
The Recorddelta

SUBA presents funds raised for B-U Christmas Store

ROCK CAVE — The Southern Upshur Business Association (SUBA) presented a check to the Buckhannon Upshur Christmas Store at their meeting held in the Banks District Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, October 6. Unfortunately, the Christmas Store’s stock was reportedly broken into recently and over $1,000 worth of toys, meant...
BUCKHANNON, WV
chroniclenewspaper.com

Christmas comes early to Goshen

I have to admit that Friday, Sept. 24, was the highlight of my more than 40 years residing in Goshen. I was asked to be an “extra” (in the movie business extras are referred to as “background”) in the Hallmark movie slated for filming in Goshen. I first heard that...
GOSHEN, NY
WKBN

Christmas comes early at Columbiana craft show

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marked the first day of the 27th annual old-fashioned Christmas in the Woods. The event is at Shaker Woods in Columbiana. Over 200 vendors participate and demonstrate their crafts and handmade holiday items. There are also three stages with live entertainment and two different eating...
COLUMBIANA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
fox9.com

Christmas comes early at Twin Cities tiki lounge

The season of cheer has begun unseasonably early for one Minneapolis restaurant. Psycho Suzi’s is now ‘Mary’s Christmas Palace.’ Almost every inch of the tiki bar is covered in garland and Christmas lights and they’re offering up a full holiday-themed experience from drinks served inside ornaments to sugar-cookie decorating kits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Recorddelta

Band of Brothers present 2022 campaign to bring Christmas to disadvantaged children

BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon’s Band of Brothers organization presented their 2022 Calendar Campaign Kickoff to County Commissioners Thursday morning. This time, proceeds from the calendars will be focused on underprivileged/disadvantaged children who have experienced abuse or neglect to provide them with a “nice Christmas.”. This is the group’s sixth year of...
BUCKHANNON, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Citing need in Worcester, emergency shelter Hotel Grace opens its doors early

WORCESTER, Mass. — Emergency shelter Hotel Grace opened its doors for the first time this season on Monday. Hotel Grace started welcoming people at 7 a.m. and by noon, more than two dozen people were already staying there. Previously, the shelter would open once the temperature dropped below 32-degrees and would only house people until 7 a.m. Now, it will be open all day, every day, allowing people to stay as long as needed. The shelter usually doesn't open until November, but Hotel Grace's founder Richie Gonzalez says the need was there for them to start early.
WORCESTER, MA
thelakemurraynews.net

Union United Methodist Church, Irmo, S.C. Presents “The Living Christmas Story”

Union United Methodist Church is preparing to host the full production of their long-standing tradition, the 28th annual drive-through living nativity, “The Living Christmas Story.” This event will take place Friday through Sunday, December 3-5, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. For over 20 years now, the Union United Methodist Church parking lot has been transformed into the city of Bethlehem, as the ‘greatest story ever told;’ a drive-through re-enactment of the way life was over 2,000 years ago on the night Jesus Christ was born. The presentation features scenes that can be viewed as vehicles travel through the Union parking lot. This is a gift to the community, with no admission fee.
IRMO, SC
spectrumnews1.com

WATCH: Worcester man hops into Salisbury Pond at Institute Park to save swan

WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester man stepped in to help a bird in distress this weekend. Jonathan Booker helped rescue a swan from Worcester's Institute Park on Sunday. Worcester Police say they received a call about two swans stuck in the drain at the end of Salisbury Pond. Police say Animal Control did not respond to the situation.
WORCESTER, MA
BBC

Hundreds of Cornwall patients 'unable to leave hospital'

Hundreds of patients in Cornwall are unable to leave hospital because care packages and carers are not available for them, senior health bosses say. Staff said more than 200 patients, including at Truro's Royal Cornwall Hospital, were medically ready to leave but had nowhere to go. This had stopped new...
HEALTH
BBC

Swansea teen lockdown artist offered thousands for work

A teenager from Swansea who took up painting during lockdown has been offered thousands of pounds for some of her work. Makenzy Beard, 14, has had international interest in her portrait paintings which have gone on display at a gallery in Cardiff. Her portrait of her neighbour, farmer John Tucker,...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Johnny Vegas sends artwork to St Helens care home to thank staff

Comedian Johnny Vegas has thanked the staff at a care home in his hometown for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic by sending them a signed artwork. The actor and comic gifted the print to St Helens Hall, in Thatto Heath, where manager Amanda Clark said it had been put in reception for all to see.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Stonehenge was my playground in 1930s, says then caretaker's daughter

A 91-year-old woman whose father was the sole custodian at Stonehenge in the 1930s has described the ancient monument as her "playground". Jean Grey, who lives in Australia, grew up among the stones from the age of five thanks to her father Jon Moffat. As part of an English Heritage...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge prepares for busiest winter ever

The Covid pandemic has forced many hospitals to cancel operations and allowed waiting lists to grow. With infections still on the rise and winter looming, how is one of England's flagship hospitals making up for lost time?. Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is gearing up for what it expects to be...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy