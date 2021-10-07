Early Christmas present for Worcester man with brain tumour

WORCESTER, Mass. — Emergency shelter Hotel Grace opened its doors for the first time this season on Monday. Hotel Grace started welcoming people at 7 a.m. and by noon, more than two dozen people were already staying there. Previously, the shelter would open once the temperature dropped below 32-degrees and would only house people until 7 a.m. Now, it will be open all day, every day, allowing people to stay as long as needed. The shelter usually doesn't open until November, but Hotel Grace's founder Richie Gonzalez says the need was there for them to start early.

