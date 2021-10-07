Borrero, Krystal Lee - (18) 4106 A1I Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge
On October 5, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Krystal L. Borrero was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a victim in reference to a non-active theft. The victim had her wallet stolen at Michael's and then fraudulent activity appeared on her credit cards. She began getting alerts from her financial institutions reporting fraudulent activity. It was discovered that five credit cards were compromised and used to complete fraudulent purchases totaling $1,389 at Kohl's and Target on the Carlisle Pike.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0