Public Safety

Borrero, Krystal Lee - (18) 4106 A1I Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

On October 5, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Krystal L. Borrero was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a victim in reference to a non-active theft. The victim had her wallet stolen at Michael's and then fraudulent activity appeared on her credit cards. She began getting alerts from her financial institutions reporting fraudulent activity. It was discovered that five credit cards were compromised and used to complete fraudulent purchases totaling $1,389 at Kohl's and Target on the Carlisle Pike.

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Sprecher, Shaun A - Access Device Fraud and 3 additional charges

The Highspire Borough Police Department arrested Sprecher, Shaun A on Friday October 1st, 2021. Holding Department: Highspire Borough Police Department. An arrest warrant for Shaun Austin Sprecher, was issued on 9/22/2021. A criminal complaint against Sprecher was filed, as a result of obtaining a debit card issued to another person, and using that card to access a bank account without having authorization to do so. Sprecher is also accused of taking the victim’s car without consent and driving while suspended. If you have any information on the location of Sprecher, please contact Detective Santiago, at 717-939-9866 ext. 1105, or submit a tip below.
HIGHSPIRE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Deboer, Han - (18) 3503 (A)(1)(I)Criminal Trespass Enter Structure (F3) and 3 additional charges

Perkasie Borough Police responded to a call of a Burglary in Progress on 9/29/2021. The caller advised that someone had entered their residence through the back door after being told they could not enter the property. After entering and using the resident's bathroom, the offender proceeded to sit in the backyard and then again tried to enter the property. Upon police arrival, Han Deboer was taken into police custody charged with Criminal Trespass Enter Structure, Defiant Trespass Actual Communication, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Deboer was arraigned by Judge Wagner and transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.
PERKASIE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Home Improvement Fraud (F2)

KENNETH RICHARD CARIS JR., Lock Haven, was charged with violating the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, Theft By Deception and Receiving Stolen Property after he was contracted and paid $10,550.00 to remodel a property. CARIS failed to complete the work on the property and also failed to... (1) Count of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Misal, Kristi L - ACCESS DEVICE USED TO OBTAIN PROP/SERVICE and 2 additional charges

On 10/2/21 at approximately 9:05pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a report of a theft of a purse from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with the caller who stated that she left her purse in her unlocked, running vehicle while she ran into a store for approximately 6-8 minutes. She said her purse was missing from the front seat when she returned to her vehicle. Police were able to identify the thief as Kristi L. Misal, age 42, a person experiencing homelessness. Misal was caught when she attempted to use a credit/debit card to purchase something. Based on the incident, an officer with the Columbia Borough Police Department filed charges for Access Device Used to Obtain Property/Service, Receiving Stolen Property, and Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Misal is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Johnson, Tyesheim Boyd - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (1 ct) and 1 additional charge

On September 16th, 2021 at around 10:42 pm, officers were dispatched to an assault at a residence on Harrisburg Pike in Carroll Township. Once officers arrived on scene, they were met by a female victim. The victim reported that she had picked up Tysheim Johnson in York, PA after meeting him through a dating app. While they were together, Johnson grabbed the victim by the neck when asked about being on his phone. Johnson then reportedly struck the side of the victims head, causing an injury and bleeding. Johnson then fled the residence prior to police arrival. Through investigation, officers were able to identify Johnson, as at the time of the report the only name known was "Prezzy". An arrest warrant has been obtained through Johnson for the assault.
YORK, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Snyder, Misty Dawn - (18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 24th, 2021 1:01 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to Walmart, located at 3400 Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill, for a report of a retail theft that had occurred about 20 minutes prior. Upon arrival, asset protection advised that a white female had pushed out a cart full of baby formula ($509.00 total) to a black Jeep Cherokee, which then left the scene. Surveillance video showed the suspect as a short, middle-aged, heavyset white female with long brown or reddish hair past her shoulders and wearing a gray top, gray pants and white N-95 mask.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Wilson, Jordan - (18) 6105 (A)(1) Possession of Firearm Prohibited and 9 additional charges

Defendant was seen driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Penn Ave. He was followed for a short distance, almost struck several parked vehicles and was driving carelessly. The Officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver sped away at speeds over 90 MPH. The Officer stopped chasing the vehicle as it began to pull away and continued on Route 12. Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed into the medium down the road after the driver lost control. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Central Processing. Defendant was charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Philadelphia, a handgun and numerous traffic violations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Bryant, James Henderson - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and 6 additional charges

On September 22nd, 2021 at around 3:10 PM officers from the Carroll Township Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at the Citizens Bank at 4 S. Baltimore St. The suspect who displayed a firearm, handed the teller a note demanding money. Once provided money the actor fled the scene. Surveillance footage was obtained by our department from several businesses in the area. Through investigation, officers were able to obtain a Maryland license plate from the blue Dodge Avenger that was captured in the footage. Through investigation, our department was able to identify the owner of the vehicle, and subsequently the suspect of the robbery. The suspect was identified as James Bryant III. Our department worked with several other agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations to further the investigation.
CELEBRITIES
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Vazquez-Ramos, Claudio M - (18) 4304 (a)(1) Endangering Welfare of Children (F2) and 1 additional charge

On October 3, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Claudio M. Vazquez-Ramos was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-367-2021. Reference ID: LA-21-04245. On August 24, 2021 at 10:52 a.m., Lower Allen Police Officers were on patrol in the parking lot of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

MARTINEZ, JUAN RAMON - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

On September 27, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Juan R. Martinez was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had items stolen from their unlocked vehicles. Specifically in the neighborhoods of Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake, and the Wesley Part Apartments over 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property stolen. This property included electronics, jewelry, weapons, cash, and other property left in vehicles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Decyk, William John III - (1 count) Retail Theft (F3)

William John Decyk III of the 400 Block of North Front Street, Harrisburg PA is wanted for a retail theft that occurred on 9/9/2021 at Target located at 2251 York Crossing Drive, where he stole $231.98 worth of merchandise. William John Decyk III was charged with 1 count of Retail Theft (F3).
HARRISBURG, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at 09:48 AM, a $450.00 check was remotely deposited into Peters' account. Following the deposits, numerous debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals were conducted in the York area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Allen, Artie J - (18) 2706 (a)(1) Terroristic Threats(M1) and 1 additional charge

On August 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a retail theft at Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Upon arrival, the store manager relayed that he had noticed a male in the store from a previous retail theft. The male had a cart full of items and appeared to be about to walk out of the store. The manager told the male to get out and never come back, which prevented the retail theft from occurring.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges

On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung, Hartung fled from police and eventually struck a utility pole. Hartung then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran on foot. Hartung was eventually apprehended and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, fleeing and a variety of other charges.
MIDDLESEX, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1 Count Theft By Unlawful Taking F3

Tracey , Louie Sr. - 186105C4 NOT TO POSSES USE ETC. FIREARM (F2) and 2 additional charges. On October 3, 2021, Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a stolen mobility scooter. On October 7, 2021, the suspect, Louie Tracey Sr, returned the stolen scooter, and was found to be in possession of a shotgun, which he was not legally able to possess due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Layser, Cameron Robert - Theft by Unlawful Taking (F3) and 1 additional charge

Cameron Robert Layser, of Manheim was arrested by NLCRPD for Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking and Access Device Fraud after an investigation into large amounts of money missing from the Dollar General at 347 S. Main Street in Penn Township. Cameron, an employee of the Dollar General, was falsely loading money onto a personal prepaid card, processing the transaction through the cash register but did not place money into the register. A total of over $4,000 was taken over a period of 8 dates.
MANHEIM, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

