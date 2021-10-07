Borrero, Krystal Lee - (18) 4106 A1I Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 16th, 2021 at around 10:42 pm, officers were dispatched to an assault at a residence on Harrisburg Pike in Carroll Township. Once officers arrived on scene, they were met by a female victim. The victim reported that she had picked up Tysheim Johnson in York, PA after meeting him through a dating app. While they were together, Johnson grabbed the victim by the neck when asked about being on his phone. Johnson then reportedly struck the side of the victims head, causing an injury and bleeding. Johnson then fled the residence prior to police arrival. Through investigation, officers were able to identify Johnson, as at the time of the report the only name known was "Prezzy". An arrest warrant has been obtained through Johnson for the assault.

YORK, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO