This Weekend Bond Fans Can Experience 007 In Their Face and Get Perks

By Rob Creighton
 6 days ago
If you're a movie fan, and or a James Bond fan, you won't want to miss a screening of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at Union Station in Kansas City this weekend. James Bond is a character that's larger than life. The Super Spy that never fails. And this weekend he'll literally be larger than life during screenings of the new film "No Time To Die' on Union Station's Giant five-story Extreme Screen.

