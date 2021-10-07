CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies Ignite Hot Stove Early, Sign Senzatela and Cron to New Deals

By Devan Fink
fangraphs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few hours before Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card tilt, the Colorado Rockies announced that they had agreed to two new contracts, getting baseball’s offseason started just a little bit early. First, the club and right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela came to terms on a five-year contract extension, one that guarantees him $50.5 million and includes a $14 million club option for 2027. The team also agreed to bring back first baseman C.J. Cron on a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

