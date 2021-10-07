CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Draft an Effective Founders' Agreement

By Patrick Frank
Westport News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings can move very quickly when you’re a startup. There are big decisions to be made every day, and it’s tempting to cut corners before the groundwork has been laid. There are so many practical issues to attend to as a new company that it’s easy to overlook the interpersonal matters. Decisions often lead to differing opinions, and differing opinions can lead to conflict. Fortunately, conflicts and communication disputes can be mitigated by drafting a founders’ agreement in the early startup stage.

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

As Resignations Soar, Businesses Must Put in Effort to Retain Talent

An estimated 55% of the U.S. workforce expects to be looking for a new job within the year to come, Bankrate’s jobseeker survey revealed in August. The survey followed a tidal wave of resignations in late spring and early summer, dubbed by commentators "The Great Resignation," leading many to believe we’re only at the onset of the mass workplace exodus.
ECONOMY
InformationWeek

How to Build a Strong and Effective Data Retention Policy

An enterprise data management strategy isn't complete unless it includes an effective data retention policy. A data retention policy (DRP) is simple, yet often disarmingly so. In essence, a DRP is a system of rules for holding, storing, and deleting the information an organization generates and handles. What is far from simple is building a data retention policy that's comprehensive, manageable, and compatible with current and evolving legal, industry, and government demands.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How To Create and Execute Effective Individual Development Plans

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. Most of us feel overwhelmed. We are balancing career, personal and professional growth, family life, health, financial commitments, etc. The amount of information on how to do certain things feels massive and many times it is difficult to decide when to do what.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup
Tech Times

How to grow an SME Quickly and Effectively

It isn't easy to grow a small business. This is a tough challenge that owners have to face when looking to get out of their 9-5 jobs. The success of the business is going to depend on your efforts to grow profits by using different methods. Every aspect of your business should get enough attention, from marketing to employee training.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

How to Boost Productivity at Work in 5 Effective Ways

The more content your employees are, the more productive they’ll be, which will help your company develop. No matter how long you’ve been in business, it may be tough to know what to do to keep your workers satisfied. Even a few little adjustments may have a big impact on the outcome.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How to Effectively Deliver Feedback to Your Team Members

Team leaders seek to develop high performance teams to achieve smooth deliveries. Feedback is a very important component to enable a teams members to blossom to their full potential within their position. Listening and providing meaningful feedback is a skill, and like all skills it takes practice to learn the techniques and to how to apply them. The leader needs to be aware of the employees' work performance in order to be able to coach them effectively. A key part of coaching is the identification of improvement areas, that you can focus the direct towards higher performance.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Westport News

How to Scale Your Business Sustainably

Early in my career, I fell into a trap that plagues many entrepreneurs: I took on every responsibility myself. I was really good and fast, and completing tasks faster instantly resulted in greater immediate short-term profitability. After all, why would I assign a task to a team member to complete in four hours when I could complete that same task in two? Why would I hire a new designer, when I could tackle an extra project over a weekend?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

How to Structure an Effective Digital Defense Team

How do you create a well-rounded, effective digital defense team? How can you create a team that will have the right expertise and specialties, without wasting money on any unnecessary roles? Here are 5 steps to guide you. Today’s cybercriminals are increasingly sophisticated. Just downloading some antivirus software isn’t nearly...
AMAZON
realtybiznews.com

How to Create an Effective Real Estate Newsletter

To create an effective real estate newsletter, you must put your audiences’ needs and expectations first. So first, consider using a visually appealing template branded with your logo and corporate colors. Then, sit down with your creative writing team to define a content marketing strategy that will include texts and imagery. And always bring the marketing team on board to advise the writers about your marketing goals.
REAL ESTATE
pncguam.com

October 27 is last day for filing weekly online unemployment claims; GDOL batches $1.35M

Guam Department of Labor director David Dell’Isola reiterated Wednesday that they will be turning off the weekly online unemployment claim filing on October 27. “The online weekly claim filing will be turned off. So anybody with any outstanding claims, file them before Oct. 27. That way, even if you have an issue, we can still address it,” Dell’Isola said in an interview with NewsTalk K57’s Patti Arroyo.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Considering buying property off the plan? Here are 6 crucial steps to protect yourself

Buying property is the largest personal investment decision most Australians will ever make. With pricing for standalone houses rising dramatically in many capital cities, more people are looking to buy apartments. Buying an off the plan apartment can be one way to enter the property market. Buying off the plan means consumers commit to buying a property, at today’s prices, before it’s built. Settlement happens once construction is finished. This approach comes with risks and challenges — but following six key steps can help consumers protect themselves. Three key challenges If you’re an off the plan apartment buyer, you face three key challenges....
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy