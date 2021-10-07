How to Draft an Effective Founders' Agreement

Team leaders seek to develop high performance teams to achieve smooth deliveries. Feedback is a very important component to enable a teams members to blossom to their full potential within their position. Listening and providing meaningful feedback is a skill, and like all skills it takes practice to learn the techniques and to how to apply them. The leader needs to be aware of the employees' work performance in order to be able to coach them effectively. A key part of coaching is the identification of improvement areas, that you can focus the direct towards higher performance.

