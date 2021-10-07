In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"
Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."www.biospace.com
