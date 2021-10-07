CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."

www.biospace.com

Comments / 188

art
6d ago

What about the millions of people that got Covid before the vaccine was available? Why not just get a simple antibody test for those people to see if they could even benefit from the vaccine?

Reply(23)
74
George Gibbs
6d ago

“The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label,” the Scientific American reported Thursday. “The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”Put another way, vaccinated individuals were 27 times more likely to get a symptomatic COVID infection than those with natural immunity from COVID.

Reply(5)
52
D T
6d ago

Duh of course natural immunity is better our bodies are designed to protect us!!! Your vaccine is killing people!!!

Reply(31)
111
Related
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Immune Response#Non Profit Journalism#Corruption#Undercover Video#Project Veritas#Covid#Johnson Johnson
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and EPFL have discovered a highly potent monoclonal antibody that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and is effective at neutralizing all variants of concern identified to date, including the delta variant. Their findings are published in the prestigious journal Cell Reports. The newly identified...
CANCER
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
spectrumnews1.com

Study: Immunity from COVID-19 vaccine greater than natural immunity

MADISON, Wis. — Recent studies show that immunity from a COVID-19 vaccine is more reliable and durable than the natural immunity people have after they recover from the virus. UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof told us the most recent data suggests natural immunity is not holding up...
SCIENCE
henryford.com

Which Is Better: COVID-19 Protection After Vaccination Or Infection?

Here’s a common question people have been asking: if you contract COVID-19, is it really necessary to get vaccinated? Isn’t the protection you have after infection enough? And the answer—to sum it up simply—is no. “There are now multiple studies that show natural immunity after COVID-19 infection is less effective...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 end

The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV’s, automobiles, and others.
MARKETS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
AFP

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck on Monday applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease. Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent. It also prevented 100 percent of deaths compared to a placebo, but the sample size was relatively small and the figure can't yet be reliably extrapolated. Merck, which is called MSD outside the United States and Canada, said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy