Germany: 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard to go on trial

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A 100-year-old man went on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory...

Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ruled that parts of...
France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101: minister

The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday. "I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of the Liberation, has died," Florence Parly told French lawmakers. "It's an important moment in our history," she added. Germain was among 1,038 decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their heroism by Resistance leader and later president de Gaulle.
Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101

Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101.The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday, saying Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn't divulge details of his death.Born Aug. 6, 1920, Germain fled to London in 1940 to join the Resistance. Wounded in Italy during the war, Germain also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria and took part in the “southern D-Day” Allied landings on the shores of Provence in...
Hubert Germain: France's last Hero of the Resistance

Hubert Germain, the last of France's officially designated Heroes of the Resistance, has died aged 101. He was the only surviving member of the 1,038-strong Order of the Liberation -- France's highest bravery order -- handpicked by the country's wartime hero, General Charles De Gaulle. Germain made his last public appearance in June in a wheelchair alongside President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony to mark the moment many consider the resistance to the Nazi occupation began -- with de Gaulle's radio broadcast from London on June 18, 1940. The son of a general in France's colonial army, he walked out of an entrance exam at France's Naval College shortly after France fell to the Germans in the summer of 1940.
Man kills 5 people with bow and arrows in Norway: Police

A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other […]
Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests

Rome — Central Rome was gripped with violence this weekend as thousands of protesters marched against the toughest new vaccine mandates in the world. All Italians will soon be required to show a coronavirus "Green Pass," proving either vaccination, recovery in the past six months, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours to enter their workplaces.
126 US-Bound Migrants Rescued From Abandoned Shipping Container In Guatemala

Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
