Republican Party

Preview of "Salmon Reckoning"

 7 days ago

We explore the latest proposal to save Idaho's iconic salmon from extinction, this one from Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson. Watch live October 14, 2021. Passport members can stream early starting Oct. 7, 2021.

Idaho State
Mike Simpson
idahoptv.org

Salmon Reckoning

Idaho's salmon are facing extinction. Congressman Mike Simpson says we need to breach the four lower Snake River dams in the state of Washington. But the barging of Palouse wheat out of Lewiston would disappear as would about 1,000 megawatts of hydropower. Simpson says there are ways around these big problems. Outdoor Idaho explores one of the most controversial issues facing the Northwest.
WASHINGTON STATE

