The No. 20 ranked Florida Gators are in The Swamp this weekend, hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores for the teams homecoming game in Gainesville. The Gators have won 7 straight over the Commodores. The Gators will look to bounce back on Saturday from last weekends loss to Kentucky. The Gators currently sit at a 3-2 record on the year and have games against LSU and Georgia in the coming weeks following their match up with Vanderbilt this weekend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO