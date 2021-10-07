CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown woman dies in Route 33 crash

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 6 days ago

An Allentown woman died early Thursday when her car crashed on Route 33, state police at Belfast said.

Mariela Vega, 29, was northbound in Palmer Township near the Tatamy interchange around 2:08 a.m. when her car went off the highway and hit a culvert and a tree, police said. Vega, who was ejected from the driver’s side window, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear how fast Vega was driving or which lane she was in went the car went out of control, the release said.

