Miami Weather: Partly To Mostly Sunny, A Few Inland Afternoon Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scattered showers moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 80s and low 90s due to high humidity.

Passing showers will be possible throughout the day but this afternoon the bulk of the activity is forecast to move inland and to the west coast. King Tides continue and the higher than normal tides will likely lead to minor coastal flooding around high tide times.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s with plenty of steamy sunshine. It will feel like the upper 90s this afternoon when you factor in the high humidity.

Thursday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s with the potential for some showers.

The rain chance will be higher Friday into Saturday as deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A trough of low pressure off the southeast coast and a frontal boundary will help to pump in that moisture. In addition, the steering flow will be shifting more out of the west and will help to focus the storms over the east coast metro areas.

Scattered showers and some storms are possible on Friday. Rain is likely on Saturday with the potential for slow-moving storms that may lead to heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Models are forecasting the potential for relatively drier air to move in on Sunday and that may help lower the rain chance for the second half of the weekend. It will remain very warm and steamy through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.