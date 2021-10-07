CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbance Off Northeast Florida Coast Has Low Chance For Development

By Lissette Gonzalez
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It remains fairly quiet in the tropics as the CBS4 Weather team is only monitoring one disturbance near the southeast coast.

A weak area of low pressure, located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low potential, a 20 percent chance, of cyclone development.

Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves to the north and then northeast off the southeastern coast of the United States. By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front, which could also limit tropical development.

Regardless of development, this system could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas late this week and this weekend.

Miami Weather: Spotty Showers, Afternoon Highs In Upper 80s

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – It was a mild, muggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers moved across parts of South Florida. Throughout the morning spotty showers and some storms will be possible for the first half of the day. In the afternoon the storms will push inland and to the west coast. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 80s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in spots due to high humidity. No advisories for boaters and just a low risk of rip currents at the beach. Wednesday night’s lows will remain mild in the low to mid-70s with the potential for some showers. Thursday as moisture increases we will see some passing showers on the breeze. As a weak front moves in on Friday, some drier air will help to lower our rain chance and decrease humidity just in time for the start of the dry season. We will enjoy more sunshine and highs will be a bit warmer near the 90s through Saturday and Sunday.
