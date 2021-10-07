Disturbance Off Northeast Florida Coast Has Low Chance For Development

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It remains fairly quiet in the tropics as the CBS4 Weather team is only monitoring one disturbance near the southeast coast.

A weak area of low pressure, located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low potential, a 20 percent chance, of cyclone development.

Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves to the north and then northeast off the southeastern coast of the United States. By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front, which could also limit tropical development.

Regardless of development, this system could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas late this week and this weekend.