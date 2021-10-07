CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer asks U.S. to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 6 days ago
Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 — and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the...

