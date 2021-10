Most people don't think of a rainy day as being a good thing but when it comes to running a very challenging race, light rain can feel very refreshing and keep runners cooler. The Pit Run in Oneonta, held once again in-person yesterday after being virtual last year, drew over one thousand runners of all ages from seven states outside of New York with the race's 10k winner coming from California according to AllOTSEGO. Brian Reis, 32, who is originally from Cooperstown, came in first place for the men’s 10K with Michael Hamilton coming in second and Tom Slicer in third.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO