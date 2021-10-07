CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Judiciary GOP argues claims of Trump pressure on DOJ after presidential election are overblown

By Tyler Olson
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are releasing dueling reports on former President Donald Trump's alleged pressure on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate election-related claims during December 2020, with Republicans calling their counterparts’ claims overblown. The GOP report, which was spearheaded by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck...

Comments / 30

Doug Smith
5d ago

The GOP's report is an attempt to aid and provide comfort to insurrectionist. Evidence from testimony and paper clearly outlines Trumps failed coup attempt. After Trump is held responsible they should be barred from holding public office.

17
Viva Satire!!
6d ago

A Department of Justice Spokesman responded that the DOJ does not investigate Concocted Bullshxx, by a grifter raising money from his Supporters and trying to save face about an Election loss.

21
Genaro Moreno
5d ago

Stop making excuses for that wanna be dictator. Bring charges on him and arraign Trump. For once bring justice on him.

14
The Week

Trump lawyer John Eastman's employer argues he didn't explicitly ask Pence to overturn the election

The conservative Claremont Institute said Monday that it was breaking from tradition to publicly defend John Eastman, one of its senior fellows, from "a recent combined disinformation, de-platforming, and ostracism campaign" based on legal advice he gave to former President Donald Trump, his client, and former Vice President Mike Pence "at a critical stage during the 2020 elections in December 2020 and January 2021."
WashingtonExaminer

Schiff vows Biden DOJ will be asked to prosecute Capitol riot committee subpoena resisters

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will vote to hold anyone who defies its subpoenas in criminal contempt, a leading member said Tuesday. Rep. Adam Schiff put Attorney General Merrick Garland in the hot seat as he made the clearest threat yet to allies of former President Donald Trump that the Democratic-led panel will seek action from the Justice Department if they don't cooperate.
Washington Post

Mark Meadows and Laura Ingraham unmask the GOP’s corrupt core

By now, it should be clear to even the most determined both-sidesing observer that the fate of democracy has itself become a starkly partisan issue. For Democrats, anti-majoritarian abuses and the future subversion of legitimate electoral outcomes are seen as urgent, foundational threats. For Republicans, they are broadly speaking becoming intrinsic to the party’s overall political project.
Dick Durbin
Mike Pence
Chuck Grassley
Donald Trump
Steve Engel
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four...
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
milwaukeeindependent.com

The GOP civil war: Republicans struggle to stop their party’s transformation into Trump’s autocratic cult

In the New York Times, Miles Taylor and Christine Todd Whitman wrote, “We are Republicans. There’s only one way to save our party from pro-Trump extremists.” Taylor served in the Department of Homeland Security and was the author of the 2018 New York Times piece by “Anonymous” criticizing former president Trump. Whitman was governor of New Jersey from 1994 to 2001, after which she headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush.
POLITICO

House GOP accuses Dems of stifling Afghan probe

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. House Republicans for months have pushed for a “resolution of inquiry” into the administration’s handling of Afghanistan, which would...
MSNBC

Conservatives try (and fail) to defend pro-Trump Eastman memo

When John Eastman wrote a strange opinion piece last summer arguing that future Vice President Kamala Harris was ineligible for national office because her parents were immigrants, he was a relatively obscure national figure. That soon changed. As we've discussed, Eastman last fall began working with Donald Trump — the...
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
