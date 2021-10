Not long after a big price increase, YouTube TV might be dropping its monthly rate by $10. That's the good news. The bad news? The reason they are considering it, is because they might not be able to come to a deal with NBCUniversal, which would mean that a number of NBC-owned channels would suddenly disappear from the service. If it happens, the price drop will remain in place for as long as it takes to come to a new deal with NBCUniversal, and then return to current price levels when a deal is struck (assuming it will be at some point).

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO