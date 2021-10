Plugin Boutique is offering 50% off on the MSpectralDynamics spectral mastering dynamics processor plugin for Windows and Mac. It can do many things, but it’s main feature serves as an ultramodern hi-tech replacement for multiband compressors and loudness maximizers. With top-class features such as custom shape processing it can provide you with a varied and wide range of effects. Additionally, it provides you with a free-form linear-phase equalizer with a range from -80dB to 0dB, which you can use to fix specific issues in your recordings and mixes.

