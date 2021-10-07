CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game Grandpa, Oh Young Soo, Rejects Massive Modeling Deal — Here's Why

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game Player No. 1 actor, Oh Young Soo, received a massive advertisement deal from a chicken franchise. However, he turned down the offer for one good reason. Out of all the characters on Squid Game, Oh Il Nam surely is the only one that sent the viewers on a rollercoaster ride. After playing the massive role on the Netflix series, many viewers became curious about his real identity and what he has to offer in the future installments of the action-thriller series.

