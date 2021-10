The Eagles came back and escaped Carolina with a win over the weekend. The Eagles trailed 15-6 at the half. The defense was able to hold Carolina to three second half points, while the offense put up a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter. Defense and special teams kept the Eagles in this game. The offense did nothing for most of the game but were able to come up clutch and score in the fourth quarter after a blocked punt. A Steven Nelson interception sealed the deal for the Eagles as they improved to 2-3 on the season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO