Photo: Suspect in shooting of Ohio trooper arrested

By Jen Steer
 6 days ago

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – The man suspected of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on Thursday.

Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for speeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Xar_0cJzgtAy00
Trooper Josef Brobst, Courtesy: OSHP

The driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, tried to get the trooper’s service weapon, according to the patrol. That’s when Brobst was shot.

Hathorn’s car was recovered behind a business. He was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. after a person reported seeing him on County Road 223 in Findlay, the state patrol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGk18_0cJzgtAy00
Suspect in Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shooting taken into custody (Photo courtesy: OSHP)

The injured trooper is doing well and expected to survive, the patrol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUvZL_0cJzgtAy00
Robert Tramaine Hathorn

Hathorn was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before going to jail.

Public Safety
Dog the Bounty Hunter reportedly injured, leaving Brian Laundrie search temporarily

(WJW) — As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, one personality is reportedly leaving Florida due to an injury. Last month, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for the man who is a person of interest after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming. Despite claims from critics that the reality TV star joined the fray to garner attention, Chapman has forged ahead, tracking supposed leads throughout Florida and beyond.
ANIMALS
