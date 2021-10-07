Photo: Suspect in shooting of Ohio trooper arrested

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – The man suspected of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on Thursday.

Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for speeding.

Trooper Josef Brobst, Courtesy: OSHP

The driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, tried to get the trooper’s service weapon, according to the patrol. That’s when Brobst was shot.

Hathorn’s car was recovered behind a business. He was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. after a person reported seeing him on County Road 223 in Findlay, the state patrol said.

Suspect in Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shooting taken into custody (Photo courtesy: OSHP)

The injured trooper is doing well and expected to survive, the patrol said.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn

Hathorn was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before going to jail.