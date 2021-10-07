CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel compares Mark Zuckerberg to a Bond villain

By Liam Mathews
On Wednesday’s “ Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host weighed in on the latest headache for Facebook, whistleblower Frances Haugen ’s congressional testimony about the bad things Facebook does. “I’m here today because I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy,” she said during her testimony on Tuesday, according to the New York Times .

On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired back with what Kimmel called “the longest Facebook post ever recorded.”

“This post was so long, I thought my Aunt Fran wrote it,” Kimmel joked.

“The whistleblower, Frances Haugen, claimed, among other things, that Facebook prioritizes angry posts,” Kimmel said. “They get the most traction. Zuckerberg rejected those claims in an angry post.”

Zuckerberg denied Haugen’s claim that Facebook ignores research that shows its products are harmful, asking why the company would have an “industry-leading research program” if that were true.

“That’s kind of the point,” Kimmel said. “You guys know what you’re doing. And you’re doing it anyway. That’s like a Bond villain saying ‘If I’m so evil, why did I tell 007 the whole plan while I was lowering him into a vat of boiling piranhas?’”

Kimmel didn’t think Zuckerberg handled the situation well. He would have done it differently.

“If I was the CEO of Facebook, I’d just say, ‘Listen, yes – this social media stuff is terrible for kids. It’s terrible for everyone. It’s terrible for the world.  But especially kids. So since you’re their parents, you should probably just take it away from them. Go ahead. Go into your teenage daughter’s room, take her phone away. Go! Do it. Good luck.’ And then I would laugh like an evil maniac.”

Kimmel said that Facebook is one of those things that’s not necessarily harmful, it just depends on how it’s used. “Facebook’s like a pocket knife,” he said. “You could use it to peel an apple or stab the janitor at school. Maybe kids shouldn’t have pocket knives.”

