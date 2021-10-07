CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Abdulrazak Gurnah: accidental author and voice of displaced

By James PHEBY, Simon JARRATT
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFjIW_0cJzfLdp00
Gurnah welcomed the Nobel Prize as sparking greater discussion of the issues he raises in his novels, such as the plight of refugees and colonialism /UNIVERSITY OF KENT/AFP

Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Tanzanian-born author awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, forged a critically acclaimed 35-year career rooted in colonialism and immigration after arriving in Britain as a refugee.

The novelist was born on the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar, off the coast of east Africa, in 1948, and began writing after moving to England as a refugee, where he is now based.

"This is the last thing I would have imagined for myself," the novelist said Thursday after discovering that he had won the prize.

"I am very surprised and humbled, and of course, I'm thrilled and honoured."

He welcomed the Nobel Prize as sparking greater discussion of the issues he raises in his novels, such as the plight of refugees and colonialism.

"It's still sinking in that the Academy has chosen to highlight these themes which are present throughout my work. It's important to address and speak about them," he said.

When Gurnah, 72, arrived in England, "these words, such as asylum-seeker, were not quite the same," he said. Now, "more people are struggling and running from terror states".

"The world is much more violent than it was in the 1960s, so there is now greater pressure on the countries that are safe," he said, stressing that "we must deal with these issues in the most kind way".

In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, he urged Europe to see African refugees as people with "something to give."

"Many of these people who come, come out of need, and also because quite frankly they have something to give. They don't come empty-handed. A lot of talented, energetic people who have something to give," he said.

Gurnah started writing in his first few years of living in England at around the age of 21, arriving in the country after members of Zanzibar's Arab minority were persecuted in the wake of the country's 1964 revolution, according to the Guardian.

"In a sense it was something I stumbled into rather than the fulfilment of a plan," he told the newspaper in a 2004 interview.

"In a larger part, it was to do with the overwhelming feeling of strangeness and difference I felt there," he said.

But it was almost another 20 years before he released his debut novel, "Memory of Departure", in 1987. "Pilgrims Way" followed a year later, and "Dottie" in 1990.

All three explored the experiences of immigrants in contemporary Britain, including racism and identity.

In the intervening time, after two years at Bayero University Kano in Nigeria, he came back to Britain and obtained his PhD in 1982 at the University of Kent, where he worked until his retirement.

- Dislocation -

Critical recognition for his novels came with his fourth book, "Paradise" (1994), which was set in colonial east Africa during World War I.

It earned him a place on the shortlist of the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction, although he lost out to the Scottish author James Kelman.

Gurnah's 1996 work "Admiring Silence" recounts the tale of a young man who returns to Zanzibar 20 years after leaving for England, where he married an Englishwoman and worked as a teacher.

Academic Luca Prono said Gurnah's works were "dominated by the issues of identity and displacement and how these are shaped by the legacies of colonialism and slavery.

"Gurnah's narratives are all premised on the shattering impact that migration to a new geographical and social context has for his character's identities," he wrote on the British Council's website.

- Postcolonial identity -

In 2001's "By the Sea," Gurnah follows Saleh Omar, an old asylum-seeker who has just arrived in Britain.

His latest novels include 2005's "Desertion", which was shortlisted for the 2006 Commonwealth Writers Prize, and "The Last Gift" (2011).

Publishers Weekly described the latter as a "haunting novel" containing "a strong plot with powerful musings on mortality, the weight of memory, and the struggle to establish a postcolonial identity".

Gurnah, who lives in Brighton, on England's south coast, released "Gravel Heart" in 2017, which his publisher Bloomsbury called a "powerful story of exile, migration and betrayal".

His latest novel, "Afterlives", was released last year and tells the story of a young boy who was sold to German colonial troops.

"An unending exploration driven by intellectual passion is present in all his books, and equally prominent now, in 'Afterlives', as when he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee," Nobel Committee chairman Anders Olsson said.

Gurnah edited "The Cambridge Companion to Salman Rushdie" in 2007, and retired as a Professor of English and Postcolonial Literatures in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf […]
AFRICA
The Guardian

Abdulrazak Gurnah: where to start with the Nobel prize winner

For more than three decades, Abdulrazak Gurnah has been writing with a quiet and unwavering conviction about those relegated to the forgotten corners of history. Born in Zanzibar in 1948, Gurnah fled political oppression and settled in England at the age of 18. The author of numerous short stories and essays, as well as 10 novels, he has dedicated his writing career to examining the many ways that human beings can find themselves in exile: from their homes, families and communities and, perhaps most importantly, from themselves. His novels unfold in the intimate spaces created by families, companions and friendships: those spaces that are nurtured by love and duty yet rendered vulnerable by their very nature. In book after book, he guides us through seismic historic moments and devastating societal ruptures while gently outlining what it is that keeps those families, friendships and loving spaces intact, if not fully whole.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Gave Birth in Her Grave

Female burial from near Bologna Italy (c. 7th c AD)Pasini ET Al 2018/World Neurosurgery. There are many stories within history that are considered gems due to their uniqueness, but many of them sadly have no hard evidence to prove their validity. It is rare that we find interesting stories buried under dirt that had been piled for over 2000 years. This grave had been discovered in 2018 by archeologists within Bologna, Italy.
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#World War I#University Of Kent#Tanzanian#Academy#The Nobel Foundation#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa says 'nothing is possible without facts'

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize win shows that "nothing is possible without facts", referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression. "A world without facts means a world without truth and trust," Ressa said during a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler. The outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte expressed "shock" at the award and said Rappler, the news outlet she co-founded, "would just keep doing what we're doing." Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past

History students across Canadian universities want to see a better world. They are passionate and deeply concerned about social injustice and how they might study a more inclusive past. I should know. I’ve got many of them in my classes. But in order to get there, we need to avoid getting into what some historians call the “history wars.” As political scientist David B. Macdonald writes, these “wars” are “debates over collective memory within a national territory” in settler colonial societies like Canada and the United States. They can devolve into uncontrollable ideological, ethnic and generational divisions. Recent movements against institutional...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Controversial father of Pakistan nuclear bomb dies at age 85

Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, died Sunday after a lengthy illness, the country's interior minister said. He was 85. Khan launched Pakistan on the path to becoming a nuclear weapons power in the early 1970s. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he died in a hospital Islamabad He didn't elaborate. Khan was mired in controversy that began even before he returned to Pakistan from the Netherlands in the 1970s, where he had worked at a nuclear research facility. He was later accused of stealing the centrifuge uranium enrichment technology...
INDIA
Editor at Global Perspectives

Australia Taking a “Zero Covid” Approach to Far? Lockdowns, Curfews, Fines, Armed Quarantine Camps, Jail Time

Australia, with a population of approximately 26 million people, has recorded a total of 102,729 cases of the virus and 1,278 deaths. Last month, Australia's Chief Health Officer said, “We will not be ever going back to pre-COVID levels. We will always have to be mindful that COVID exists. We will have to engage with booster shots, engage with advise (martial law) when we see outbreaks; we are going to have to respond. It’s not going to go back to normal. We can’t deny that we are going to have to live with COVID.”
WREG

Gallery: Israeli archaeologists discover ancient winemaking complex

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — Israeli archaeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years. The complex, discovered in the central town of Yavne, includes five wine presses, warehouses, kilns for producing clay storage vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars, they said. Israel’s Antiquities Authority […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

American feminism doesn’t include Muslim women – and especially not their hijabs

I sit down to write this just after moderating a panel discussion about the policing of Muslim women’s bodies. Our conversation went over the hour as we lamented the different ways in which visibly-Muslim females still fall victim to Orientalist narratives that deem us “oppressed”. There was so much ground to cover that we didn’t even get a chance to talk about the latest injustice in our community.Last week, at Seth Boyden Elementary School in New Jersey, a teacher allegedly pulled the hijab off one of her Muslim students – a 7-year-old Black Muslim girl, who reportedly resisted, and tried...
RELIGION
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy