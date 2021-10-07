Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 2.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Wed 8 am 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.3

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO