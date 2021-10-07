CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-09 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST * LOCATION...Along the Bristol Bay coast from Togiak to Port Heiden. * COASTAL FLOODING...3 to 6 feet above the normal high tide line (1 to 3 feet above grassline). * TIMING...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...A strong low will continue to produce persistent westerly flow across the Bering. This prolonged westerly fetch combined with high tide will lead to coastal flooding across low lying areas. Minor beach erosion is also possible.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Saint Mary`s County. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight, especially around the time of high tide. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 8:32 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 9:09 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 9:45 PM. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides are one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 0 Minor 14/09 AM 2.8 1.2 1.5 0 None 14/10 PM 2.9 1.3 1.4 0 None 15/10 AM 2.8 1.2 1.4 0 None 15/11 PM 3.0 1.4 1.5 1 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 2:43 PM and 3:03 AM. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and Hains Point Loop Road, as well as near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one half foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides are one and a half to two feet above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bates; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Henry and southeastern Bates Counties through 845 AM CDT At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rich Hill, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Rich Hill, Deepwater, Montrose, Rockville, Brownington, Hartwell, La Due and Truman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, Mayes and northern Wagoner Counties through 900 AM CDT At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Claremore to near Oneta. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Claremore Wagoner... Pryor Coweta... Pryor Creek Verdigris... Chouteau Inola... Salina Adair... Foyil Hoot Owl... Sportsmen Acres Community Taiwah... Tiawah Oneta... Strang Mazie... Snowdale State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 240 and 264. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:35 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 2.0 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 AM CDT Wednesday was 2.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.0 Wed 7 am CDT 1.5 1.1 1.2
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Craig, western Delaware and central Mayes Counties through 930 AM CDT At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Adair to near Chouteau. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Pryor... Pryor Creek Grove... Chouteau Locust Grove... Salina Langley... Adair Bernice... Ketchum Spavinaw... Disney Pensacola... Hoot Owl Cherokee State Park... Rose Spavinaw State Park... Cleora Chloeta... Sportsmen Acres Community MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 4.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor marshland flooding occurs. Flooding also begins on River Road in north Lake Charles. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Wed 6 am CDT 4.0 3.9 3.8
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Johnson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Henry and southeastern Johnson Counties through 930 AM CDT At 843 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Montrose, or 8 miles west of Clinton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Calhoun, Deepwater, Coal, Brownington, Tightwad, Hartwell, La Due and Truman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayes; Rogers; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, Mayes and northern Wagoner Counties through 900 AM CDT At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Claremore to near Oneta. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Claremore Wagoner... Pryor Coweta... Pryor Creek Verdigris... Chouteau Inola... Salina Adair... Foyil Hoot Owl... Sportsmen Acres Community Taiwah... Tiawah Oneta... Strang Mazie... Snowdale State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 240 and 264. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 2.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Wed 8 am 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until further notice. * At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet and falling slowly. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.8 feet Monday morning. * Impact...Between 14 and 16 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hughes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The rotation which prompted the warning has weakened, therefore the tornado warning will be allowed to expire.
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Craig, western Delaware and central Mayes Counties through 930 AM CDT At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Adair to near Chouteau. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Pryor... Pryor Creek Grove... Chouteau Locust Grove... Salina Langley... Adair Bernice... Ketchum Spavinaw... Disney Pensacola... Hoot Owl Cherokee State Park... Rose Spavinaw State Park... Cleora Chloeta... Sportsmen Acres Community MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 758 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Girard to near Chetopa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Arma... Cherokee Weir... Lowell Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Franklin West Mineral... Treece Roseland... Neutral Melrose... Beulah This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

