Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-09 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST * LOCATION...Along the Bristol Bay coast from Togiak to Port Heiden. * COASTAL FLOODING...3 to 6 feet above the normal high tide line (1 to 3 feet above grassline). * TIMING...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...A strong low will continue to produce persistent westerly flow across the Bering. This prolonged westerly fetch combined with high tide will lead to coastal flooding across low lying areas. Minor beach erosion is also possible.alerts.weather.gov
