For the last two weeks I predicted that sometime in the near future you will buy an electric vehicle because that’s all there will be available and it would be good to learn the different types of motors that power these cars of the future. Just like people back in the 1900s had to learn the words: “gasoline” and “carburetor” (they really never existed before that time), you too will learn about SR motors because they are destined to be a big part of this revolution.

ENGINEERING ・ 4 DAYS AGO