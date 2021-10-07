PRS for Music, BBC extend licence agreement

Created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix’s survival drama series ‘Squid Game’ follows Seong Gi-hun, who is in severe debt owing to his gambling habit. He joins a real-life game for the prize money of ₩45.6 billion (US$40 million) to help his mother and daughter. Taken up with the idea of winning such a humongous amount, Gi-hun signs up as one among the 456 participants of the Game. However, he soon realizes that anyone who fails will be killed, but he keeps his eyes on the prize and continues to play.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO