PRS for Music, BBC extend licence agreement
Rights body PRS for Music, which represents over 155,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers, has agreed a new five-year music licence deal with the BBC. Offering the broadest range of music rights possible, the new licence covers the BBC’s full suite of services including, television, radio, iPlayer, and Sounds in the UK, as well as BBC World Service and BBC Studios internationally, further cementing the important partnership between PRS for Music and the UK’s largest public service broadcaster.advanced-television.com
