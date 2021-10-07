6 Ottawa 67’s Rookies to Watch in 2021-22

It is now just over a week until the Ottawa Senators kick off their 2021-22 regular season with consecutive games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. For the first time in four years, the Sens will be entering the campaign with something approaching play-off aspirations. While most fans would likely not be too disappointed if the team failed to qualify for the post-season, there is certainly a hope that we will see meaningful progress towards that goal. For Ottawa to transition out of the basement, some of the young prospects that came to the team as a result of all the bad hockey that last few seasons will need to show that they have the chops to contribute at a high level in the NHL.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO