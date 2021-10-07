6 Ottawa 67’s Rookies to Watch in 2021-22
With the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season just around the corner, fans have found themselves wondering who the players on the ice are this season. For the Ottawa 67’s, this is no exception, and in fact, it might even be a little worse for them than some other teams around the league. There is plenty of promising, yet unproven, talent coming up through the system for the 67’s, and there is plenty of reason to be excited about the young prospects James Boyd and Jan Egert have compiled ahead of the 2021-22 season. Here are six rookies that fans should be paying attention to this season.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0