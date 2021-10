We all can agree that the Cedar Valley is home to some delicious food, but did you know that it's also home to some of the best pizza in the state?. Earlier this summer, the fifth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy is celebrated in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO