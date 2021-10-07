How to Draft an Effective Founders' Agreement
Things can move very quickly when you're a startup. There are big decisions to be made every day, and it's tempting to cut corners before the groundwork has been laid. There are so many practical issues to attend to as a new company that it's easy to overlook the interpersonal matters. Decisions often lead to differing opinions, and differing opinions can lead to conflict. Fortunately, conflicts and communication disputes can be mitigated by drafting a founders' agreement in the early startup stage.
