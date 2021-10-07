CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas man charged with stabbing mom to death

By Staff |
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30o28U_0cJzcaVZ00

WHITEHOUSE, Texas– A Whitehouse man is behind bars after he stabbed his mom to death Wednesday evening, according to investigators.

At 5:15 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a woman being stabbed by her son. They responded to a neighborhood south of Whitehouse off Highway 110.

Before deputies arrived, they received a second 911 call, this one from the victim herself saying her son had stabbed her and that he had stolen her Honda CRV.

When deputies arrived, they immediately began performing first aid due to the severity of her injuries.

She was taken to UT Health in Tyler, where she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene gave a description of the car to nearby law enforcement agencies. Tyler Police found the car on Golden Road and pulled it over. They detained the driver, 24-year-old Carson Aaron Epifano, a Whitehouse man and the son of the victim.

The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Bernice Slabaugh. She passed away from her injuries at 7:36 p.m.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for her home and began processing the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Epifano by County Court at Law #3 Judge Floyd Getz.

Epifano was being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond. A search of Texas public records showed that he has no prior criminal record.

(KETK and Patrick Cunningham contributed to this report.)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD identifies teen in deadly South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the teen victim in a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in South Lubbock. Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, 13407 Indiana Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to an LPD news release. Police identified the victim as Alejandro […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shooting in the drive-thru of Lubbock Whataburger was witnessed by off-duty officer

LUBBOCK, Texas– An off-duty police officer from out-of-town witnessed a shooting in the drive-thru of a Lubbock Whataburger location, according to a Lubbock Police report. Officers responded to the incident just after 2:00 a.m. October 9, at Whataburger, 1702 19th Street, for a report of shots-fired, police said. According to the report, the off-duty officer […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Whitehouse, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work. Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack. Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and […]
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda#Ut Health#Epifano By County Court#Ketk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

FORT HOOD, Texas – A soldier assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division has been found dead behind his company barracks. Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra said the soldier was found unresponsive last Saturday, and was later pronounced dead. The soldier’s death is under investigation. Next of kin has not been notified. This is a developing […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Asked about crimes, former CFO testified Bart Reagor did not know

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Reagor Dykes Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith testified that Bart Reagor did not know about crimes committed at the auto dealership group. Smith took the stand Tuesday afternoon for prosecutors in Amarillo. Reagor went on trial starting Monday on charges of bank fraud making a false statement to a bank. Reagor was co-owner of the Reagor Dykes Auto Group. RDAG collapsed into bankruptcy in August 2018 amid accusations of fraud and default.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man charged with murder in killing of officer on 1st shift

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department, ambushed him in retaliation for the officer’s arrest of an associate hours earlier, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Officer […]
ALAMO, GA
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

522
Followers
274
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy