Union County teacher charged with sharing inappropriate content with students on Snapchat

By Joey Gill
 6 days ago

EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this story noted that Valladares was a former teacher with Union County. The Sheriff’s Office followed up with FOX 46 and confirmed that Valladares is actually still employed by the school district at this time.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Union County teacher was arrested and charged after an investigation showed he maintained inappropriate contact with students on social media platform Snapchat.

According to investigators, Santos Alejandro Valladares, a former teacher at Weddington High School, was charged with two counts of disseminating obscenities and three counts of disseminating obscenities to a minor.

County administrators received information about Valladares and contacted Union County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives learned that during the conversations with students on Snapchat, obscene material was created and shared by Valladares.

Valladares was arrested Wednesday. He is still employed by the county but is on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

