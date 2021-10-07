CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Long Speaks on “Life’s Difficult Moments” After Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt Engagement

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you passed out midway through the three hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt and they’re still very much together! But the moment was slightly awkward due to Joe’s ex Kendall Long showing up on the beach literally seconds before he was going to propose. Despite the timing being all kinds of weird (the devil works hard, but producers work harder), Kendall was basically there to wish Joe well and get closure.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Peter Weber Reveals He Almost Went on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Suggests Producers Are to Blame for Kendall Long’s Finale Role

A Bachelor in Paradise? Peter Weber confirmed that he was asked to appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and he nearly agreed to the offer. “I was going to go. I don’t know for sure if I was going but was definitely considering it,” the former Bachelor, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 8, while discussing his partnership with Dirt Kitchen Snacks. “Luckily, I got my class date for United [Airlines], so it made the decision for me and I was starting right as Paradise filming was going to start. That would have been a little weird for me. I don’t know. It would have been crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fyi
Cosmopolitan

Here’s Who’s Still Engaged From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired its three-hour-good-lord-I’m-exhausted finale last night, and THREE couples walked away from the show engaged. But of course, we can’t forget that Paradise stopped filming weeks ago, and that relationships in Bachelor Nation don’t exactly have a great track record for lasting. So...is everyone still together? All three couples hit Instagram during the finale last night to update fans on their relationship status, so let’s start with these two:
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale Recap: Who Broke Up, Rekindled or Got Engaged?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Oct. 5 finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The beach closed and summer came to an end during “Bachelor in Paradise’s” three-hour finale. Eight men and 10 women were left at the top of the episode, and the final pairs were presented with three options on how to wrap their journey — get engaged, leave the beach together or break up. Before couples were established during a rose ceremony — but without a cocktail party, which was canceled by the bartender and guest host Wells Adams — Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb...
RELATIONSHIPS
US Magazine

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Finale: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Break Up — Plus, 3 Engagements

Paradise for some, a nightmare for others. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 ended with multiple engagements and several splits during the Tuesday, October 5, finale. The episode picked up with Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s tense conversation at prom. She told him she wanted to forget about their relationship and move on, so they said goodbye and he left. Noah didn’t regret staying with Abigail and trying to make it work, telling the cameras that he thought they were great together but weren’t soulmates. Abigail, for her part, announced Noah’s exit to the cast and confessed that she felt humiliated. She believed Noah knew all along how he felt but didn’t want to be the one to call it quits. She wondered whether he was just scared and using his doubts as an excuse, but she said she needed time to process everything as she exited.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Biggest Problem in Joe and Serena’s Post–Bachelor in Paradise Relationship Is Snoring

Joe Amabile has done it all before. He’s been on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and even Dancing With the Stars. So when he returned to the beach for the chance to find love on BiP yet again, he wasn’t quite convinced it was the right place, or the right time. In fact, looking back at the season premiere, it’s somewhat of a miracle he and Serena Pitt made it to the finale at all. (Consider this your spoiler warning if you haven't watched the finale yet.)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy