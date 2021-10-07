Kendall Long Speaks on “Life’s Difficult Moments” After Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt Engagement
In case you passed out midway through the three hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt and they’re still very much together! But the moment was slightly awkward due to Joe’s ex Kendall Long showing up on the beach literally seconds before he was going to propose. Despite the timing being all kinds of weird (the devil works hard, but producers work harder), Kendall was basically there to wish Joe well and get closure.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 2