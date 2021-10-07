Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Runs On Series X Hardware
Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service has been expanded and improved upon, as the platform now runs on custom Xbox Series X hardware. Microsoft had announced its plans to shift to Series X for some time, but it is now complete, a spokesperson told The Verge. The big benefit here is that, with games streamed from Xbox Series X-based hardware, players should get a better experience overall thanks to the horsepower of the Series X, which is Microsoft's most powerful console.www.gamespot.com
