Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Runs On Series X Hardware

While it’s fantastic that Microsoft has mapped touchscreen controls to a number of its Cloud-enabled games, you can’t beat the feel of a real controller. You can simply sync a standard controller to your phone using Bluetooth if you want, but it’s not exactly the most portable solution. Thankfully, various companies have been coming up with a range of solutions to turn your mobile phone into a portable gaming dream. One of the earliest we reviewed was the Razer Junglecat, but it was limited in that it only supported a small amount of handsets. Then last year we had the GameSir X2 which, despite being from a lesser-known manufacturer, proved to be an excellent device. But that needs to connect to a phone using USB-C, so rules out quite a lot of handsets.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO