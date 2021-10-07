CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Runs On Series X Hardware

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service has been expanded and improved upon, as the platform now runs on custom Xbox Series X hardware. Microsoft had announced its plans to shift to Series X for some time, but it is now complete, a spokesperson told The Verge. The big benefit here is that, with games streamed from Xbox Series X-based hardware, players should get a better experience overall thanks to the horsepower of the Series X, which is Microsoft's most powerful console.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Reaches 1 Billion People, Microsoft Says

Microsoft is trying to reach 3 billion gamers around the world, and no single piece of Xbox hardware will be able to achieve that, so Microsoft is turning to cloud streaming to expand its reach. As part of Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event, the company announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming has launched in Brazil and Mexico, while it's coming to Australia and Japan on October 1. This gives Xbox Cloud Gaming a potential audience of 1 billion right now, the company claims.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Dolby Vision Now Supported on Xbox Series X|S

Starting today, Dolby Vision is coming to the Xbox Series X|S consoles, the first consoles to have that capability. In a post on Xbox Wire, the team says it seeks to deepen the gaming experience with ultra-high quality visuals alongside Dolby Atmos’ immersive spatial audio. The feature has been in testing since May.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Verge
trueachievements.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles now available for select Xbox Insiders

Microsoft has begun testing Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles, allowing some Xbox Insiders to play Game Pass games on their consoles without having to download or install them first. The feature is now available for a few lucky Insiders who are in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Xbox Insider rings,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Creator Teases New Xbox Series X Game

Creating games and series like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and Vanquish, Shinji Mikami has achieved legendary status in the industry. These days he runs things over at Tango Gameworks, where he continues to make games as a director. Currently, Mikami and his team in Japan are working on GhostWire: Tokyo, a PS5 console exclusive releasing next year that PlayStation signed up before Bethesda, the parent company of Tango Gameworks, was acquired by Xbox. In other words, while Mikami's next game will be a PlayStation console exclusive, his future games will be Xbox console exclusives. What these games will be, remains to be seen, but it's been confirmed Mikami and Tango Gameworks are already working on the next game after GhostWire Tokyo.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Nacon MG-X Controller is the Perfect Xbox Cloud Gaming Companion

While it’s fantastic that Microsoft has mapped touchscreen controls to a number of its Cloud-enabled games, you can’t beat the feel of a real controller. You can simply sync a standard controller to your phone using Bluetooth if you want, but it’s not exactly the most portable solution. Thankfully, various companies have been coming up with a range of solutions to turn your mobile phone into a portable gaming dream. One of the earliest we reviewed was the Razer Junglecat, but it was limited in that it only supported a small amount of handsets. Then last year we had the GameSir X2 which, despite being from a lesser-known manufacturer, proved to be an excellent device. But that needs to connect to a phone using USB-C, so rules out quite a lot of handsets.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
gamesradar.com

Walmart and Target are changing the Xbox Series X restock game

Finding an Xbox Series X restock is particularly difficult right now, but some recent developments from retailers like Walmart and Target are suggesting some changes to the way we hunt for stock in the future. While there are very few rumors of new drops this week, there is some hidden good news.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Microsoft Launches Dolby Vision For Gaming On Xbox Series X|S

Dolby Vision gaming for Xbox Series X|S has arrived, Microsoft announced today. The console has had support for the feature since it launched back in 2020. But up until today the Dolby Vision gaming feature has never been available to users on either the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

eFootball 2022 Out Now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Konami's eFootball, formerly known as PES 2022, is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X for free. The new game, now running on Unreal Engine, includes cross-play support across all platforms with more content being added to it in updates post-launch. Konami has confirmed that...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Best Xbox Co-Op Games: Multiplayer Games For Xbox One, Xbox Series X

What are the best Xbox co-op games? Which online multiplayer and local co-op games should you play with your friends? When it comes to games that allow you to team up in order to achieve goals and work together towards victory, Xbox has got its fair share of excellent cooperative titles to recommend.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The Xbox Series X is slowly becoming a gaming PC, thanks to Microsoft Edge

The line between console and PC is forever blurring, especially when it comes to hardware similarities like NVMe gaming SSD storage. Yet, while they’re all designed for gaming, consoles typically lack the utilities and functionality available to gaming PC users. Now, thanks to Microsoft’s latest Edge for Xbox update, the browser has keyboard and mouse support, as well as access to desktop sites, web apps, and even Google Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Hell Let Loose Out Now on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hell Let Loose is a strategic, 50 vs. 50, squad-based World War 2 first-person shooter, and it is available now on Xbox Series X and PS5 and was already available on PC. If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get the game as a part of the October free games lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

No Longer Home is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Discover the magic of every life, and the complex emotions of saying goodbye to an important stage of your life in No Longer Home, out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. No Longer Home is a slice-of-life story, following Ao and Bo, two queer, non-binary students who’ve recently graduated and are preparing to leave the flat they’ve shared for a year.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Xbox Series X now available through All Access at GameStop

The Xbox Series X is now available at GameStop through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access financing program. The financing provider is ‘PayPlan’ by RBC, and monthly costs are the same, including $39.99 for the Series X and $29.99 per month for the Series S. It’s worth noting that both plans include...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best open-world games for Xbox Series X

As soon as Xbox Series X hit the market last year, backward compatibility immediately gave it a catalog filled with hundreds of incredible Xbox One titles. In the following months, however, it put together its own roster of games and next-gen updates that utilized its increased processing power to the fullest. Nowhere is this more evident than in open-world games, which radically benefit from reduced load times and increased frame rates.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Spongebob Squarepants is now an Xbox Series X

Gaze, if you will, upon the Xbox Series X. It is a black video game console, with aggressively square edges. Its design connotes “serious video gaming.” This is a video game console for Gamers, if you’ll forgive all the baggage that comes with the word. Now, behold this Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy