PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez is a survivor. After nearly three days lost in a wooded area in Grimes County, and nearly two days in the hospital, the toddler is finally back home and in the arms of his grateful mother. She appeared elated just to be holding her son again at a Monday afternoon news conference.

