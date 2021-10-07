CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi 4-year-old left on school bus, wanders into woods

By Alex Coleman
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slnFj_0cJzYYl900

WALLS, Miss.(WREG) — Four-year-old Karson Walsh is a brave little boy who was accidentally left on a school bus and wandered into nearby woods last Friday in Walls, Mississippi. His mom, Courtney Walsh, said she and her husband got the shock of their lives when the Walls Head Start Center director said he had not been at school for hours.

“That’s when she proceeded to tell me Karson had been left on the bus,” she said. “I just don’t understand. How did they miss Karson that morning?”

Karson Walsh

Karson had apparently fallen asleep, but the driver and monitor didn’t notice he was still there after the other children had gotten off the bus.

“Karson never got off and that means the bus monitor didn’t do a bus sweep and they left Karson buckled in the car seat on the bus,” Walsh said.

She said Karson woke up feeling afraid.

4-year-old found walking streets after leaving school

“He says he woke up he was hot. He was bored and he was scared, and he got off the bus. He says he went up a hill and says momma I was in the forest,” said Walsh. “Karson won’t let me out of his sight. He’s constantly repeating it over and over again, I was in the forest.”

Apparently, a neighbor saw the little boy and called the bus driver who took him back to the center.

Walsh said this could have ended badly for her son.

“I cried and couldn’t do anything but thank God for his grace and his mercy. Things could have been way worse for Karson. It was a danger for him be left on the bus alone and then to get off the bus to find help,” she said.

WREG spoke by phone with Eloise McClinton, the executive director of ICS Head Start, which oversees the Walls Head Start Center, to get answers.

“Yes, Alex, unfortunately, one of our children was left on the bus. We do have rules and regulations which our staff are trained on a regular basis,” she said.

McClinton admits that mistakes were made and the bus driver and the bus monitor have been fired saying:

Police say Dollar General clerk shot in the face over Halloween candy

“With human error the child fell asleep and the child was left on the bus, but happily the child was safe and returned back to his parents. Regarding the two employees, after a thorough investigation, those two employees are no longer with our organization.”

However, Walsh says she and her husband have contacted the Mississippi Child Protective Services and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s office with hope that charges will be filed against the former driver and monitor.

“If I had left Karson in the car unattended and he wandered off somewhere, I would be in jail. My face would be all over the news, child endangerment, child neglect. I feel they should receive the same punishment,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 30

Jane Doe
5d ago

It don’t surprise me at all some of the teachers don’t communicate with the parents and when you drive around some of them act racist and will not get your kids out the cars when dropping them off. Also some of the teachers take to helping whites and not blacks in the classroom. Our kids bring school supplies and can’t use them, they come home and say” my teacher won’t help me, or I they took my supplies! Now we buy our kids school supplies but they come home with nothing you put in your child’s backpack on a daily basis, my concern is where is all of it going?Some teachers don’t email the parents on activity or school events , so nothing is surprising at our elementary school. They want us to buy our kids T- shirts but they are not in any of the high school events. These are concerns more than myself and other have. 1. We have NO personal connection with teachers and events in enough time to prepare for our kids to be in activities. We get information late especially in kind

Reply
7
Nellie Buckly
5d ago

that bus driver should have checked the school bus to make sure all the children was off the bus before he are she got that bus they should be fired

Reply(1)
6
Charles Viars
5d ago

Thank God your sun is OK, and you need to file charges from the top to the bottom. You are right that if the tables had been turned you would still be in jail.

Reply
5
 

