UFC

Report | Aspen Ladd to replace Holly Holm against Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aspen Ladd is set to replace Holly Holm against Norma Dumont in a women’s featherweight headliner at next weekend’s UFC Vegas 40 event. Ladd was supposed to fight Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 38 last weekend, but the fight was scratched at the last minute after Ladd missed weight. Chiasson would not take the fight after her opponent missed weight, and the fight was canceled as a result. This is not the first time that Ladd has missed weight, and the expectation was that the UFC would force her up to featherweight for her next fight. Right on cue, Ladd will be moving back up to 145lbs for her next matchup — in just one week.

www.bjpenn.com

