Florida State

Disturbance Off Northeast Florida Coast Has Low Chance For Development

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – It remains fairly quiet in the tropics as the CBS4 Weather team is only monitoring one disturbance near the southeast coast. A weak area of low pressure, located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low potential, a 20 percent chance, of cyclone development.

