Disturbance Off Northeast Florida Coast Has Low Chance For Development

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – It was a mild, muggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers moved across parts of South Florida. Throughout the morning spotty showers and some storms will be possible for the first half of the day. In the afternoon the storms will push inland and to the west coast. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 80s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in spots due to high humidity. No advisories for boaters and just a low risk of rip currents at the beach. Wednesday night’s lows will remain mild in the low to mid-70s with the potential for some showers. Thursday as moisture increases we will see some passing showers on the breeze. As a weak front moves in on Friday, some drier air will help to lower our rain chance and decrease humidity just in time for the start of the dry season. We will enjoy more sunshine and highs will be a bit warmer near the 90s through Saturday and Sunday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 56 MINUTES AGO